Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $641,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,926 shares of company stock worth $13,924,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $27.93 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

