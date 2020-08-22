Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 220.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $255,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,690.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Aaron’s stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

