Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,814 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Kaman worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kaman by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,541 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 898,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 277,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Kaman had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

In other news, VP Richard R. Barnhart purchased 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $152,384.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

