Texas Permanent School Fund Has $916,000 Stock Position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Methode Electronics worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,883,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 200,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after acquiring an additional 56,980 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,555,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 28.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after acquiring an additional 142,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 596,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.23. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.05 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

