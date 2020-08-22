Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Domtar worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 153.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 179.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 143.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Domtar by 26.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.81 and a beta of 1.68. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFS. ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.