Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,175 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVC. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 675,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 272,644 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.93.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

SVC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

