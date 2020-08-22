Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of TTM Technologies worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TTM Technologies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $152,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $78,034.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,496.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $26,955.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,822 shares in the company, valued at $228,625.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,401 shares of company stock worth $136,163 in the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTMI stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.03.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.