Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 107.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nielsen by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 385,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 70,208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nielsen by 14.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 333.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nielsen by 1.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.20. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

