Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $49.58 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

