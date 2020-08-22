Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,086 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Range Resources worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Range Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

RRC opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. Range Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.70.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.20 target price (up previously from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

