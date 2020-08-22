Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of La-Z-Boy worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LZB. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,316.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LZB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.09. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

