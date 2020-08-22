Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Amerisafe worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amerisafe during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Amerisafe by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amerisafe during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amerisafe during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amerisafe by 67.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

In other Amerisafe news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $152,715.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMSF shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $65.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.37. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $80.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.