Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 142.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 269.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

ZION stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

