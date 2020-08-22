Texas Permanent School Fund Has $976,000 Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Cinemark worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 43.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after buying an additional 2,466,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,174.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after buying an additional 2,319,210 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4,346.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 761,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 393.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 677,523 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 312.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 725,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 549,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

NYSE CNK opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

