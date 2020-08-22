Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,456 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Terex were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Terex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,269 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Terex by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $19.84 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $116,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,345.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,367 shares of company stock valued at $43,892 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

