Texas Permanent School Fund Has $949,000 Stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Vector Group worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vector Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,804,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vector Group stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. Vector Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.