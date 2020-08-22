Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,374 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,501 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of PDC Energy worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 579,858 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,283,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 355.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 882,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,006,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 282,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. PDC Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.90.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCE. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.