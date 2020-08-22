Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

CALM opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.