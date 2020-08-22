Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,071,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,980,000 after acquiring an additional 293,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,410 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 480,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 175,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.00.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PSMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $89,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

