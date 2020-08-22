Texas Permanent School Fund Has $988,000 Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of OSI Systems worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after buying an additional 141,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 653,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after buying an additional 73,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 557,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after buying an additional 90,482 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

