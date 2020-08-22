Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,067 Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Gentherm worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 112.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 23.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 46.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THRM opened at $43.39 on Friday. Gentherm Inc has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

