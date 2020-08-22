Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,774 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Dycom Industries worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 52.2% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 254,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 87,388 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.4% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 211.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.50 and a beta of 1.48. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.42. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $8,020,553.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,059,853.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $209,346.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

