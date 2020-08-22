Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 34.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 265,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 35,340 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Newell Brands stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

