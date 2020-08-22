Comerica Bank Has $1.19 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.14% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,214.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 1,736,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 256.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 1,194,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 538,827 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 604.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 149,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of KRG opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.