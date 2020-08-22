iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,884,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,413,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 24.67% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $138,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at about $119,000.

Shares of EWW stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

