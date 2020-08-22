Morgan Stanley Raises Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.57% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $136,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,453,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,566,000 after acquiring an additional 173,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 816.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 570,346 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 463,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,032,000 after purchasing an additional 215,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,651,000 after purchasing an additional 42,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $158.49 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $101.87 and a 1-year high of $158.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.30.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

