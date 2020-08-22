Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,414,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 21.86% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $133,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 187,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $34.59 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

