SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,903 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of LSI Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 19.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at $83,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 30.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

LYTS opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LSI Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $178.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.06.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

