SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 17,021 Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANH. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 157.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 29.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 77.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANH opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 91.21, a quick ratio of 91.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.75. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

In other Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit news, Director Dominique Mielle bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

