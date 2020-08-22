Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,417 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Ferrari worth $134,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ferrari by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari stock opened at $193.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari NV has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

