Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of Essex Property Trust worth $136,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 374.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 15,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $213.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.72.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.83.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

