Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Issued By Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOW. Truist Securiti increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.03.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $161.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $162.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

