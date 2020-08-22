AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Stock Price Down 2.2%

AfriTin Mining Ltd (LON:ATM) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Approximately 437,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 223,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

AfriTin Mining Company Profile (LON:ATM)

Afritin Mining Limited operates as a mining company with a portfolio of production tin assets in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo Region, north-west Namibia. The company is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

