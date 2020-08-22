Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,021 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Menlo Therapeutics were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 420,994 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,071,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 4,061.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 935,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNLO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Menlo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MNLO opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Menlo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,702,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

