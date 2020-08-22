Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM) Shares Down 1.3%

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €69.50 ($81.76) and last traded at €69.50 ($81.76). Approximately 181,205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 893% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.44 ($82.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion and a PE ratio of 175.33.

About Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

