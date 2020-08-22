Truist Securiti Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.03.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $161.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average of $119.19. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

