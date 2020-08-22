SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liquidia Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Liquidia Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter worth $67,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDA. BidaskClub upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Liquidia Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $211.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

