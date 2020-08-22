Reviewing NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for 2U and NASDAQ:MYSZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 2 10 0 2.83 NASDAQ:MYSZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

2U presently has a consensus target price of $41.91, suggesting a potential upside of 9.28%. Given 2U’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than NASDAQ:MYSZ.

Volatility and Risk

2U has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASDAQ:MYSZ has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 2U and NASDAQ:MYSZ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $574.67 million 4.30 -$235.22 million ($2.01) -19.08 NASDAQ:MYSZ $60,000.00 130.19 -$5.50 million N/A N/A

NASDAQ:MYSZ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and NASDAQ:MYSZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -46.21% -22.22% -12.83% NASDAQ:MYSZ -6,029.21% -227.45% -136.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NASDAQ:MYSZ shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of 2U shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of NASDAQ:MYSZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

2U beats NASDAQ:MYSZ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting. The company provides back-end technology and services comprising graduate program launch and operations applications, university systems integration applications, content management system, admission application processing portal, customer relationship management, content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

NASDAQ:MYSZ Company Profile

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

