Comparing Ebang (NASDAQ:EBON) & MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Ebang (NASDAQ:EBON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Ebang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $499.71 million 4.94 -$383.80 million ($0.60) -61.47 Ebang N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ebang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Ebang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions -11.20% 2.57% 0.67% Ebang N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and Ebang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 1 3 4 0 2.38 Ebang 0 0 0 0 N/A

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.19%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Ebang.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Ebang on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radar, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/PON; data centers; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Ebang

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations. The company also offers mining machine hosting services that enable its customers to operate their mining machines remotely. In addition, it provides fiber-optic communication access devices comprising multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, such as gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. The company sells its Bitcoin mining machines for enterprises and individual buyers under the Ebit brand through direct sales; and telecommunications products for telecommunications service providers under the EBANG brand name through direct sales. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

