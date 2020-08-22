Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. operates as the manufacturer and retailer of instant noodles, beverages and baked goods in the Peoples’ Republic of China. The Company markets its products majorly under the brand name Master Kong. Its instant noodle products include Noodles with Braised Beef, Noodles with Spicy Beef, Noodles with Stewed Mushroom and Chicken and Noodles with Fresh Shrimp and Fish. Tingyi offers RTD tea, bottled water and fruit juice as its major products under its beverage business. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Tianjin, Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

OTCMKTS:TCYMF opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tingyi has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.09.

There is no company description available for Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.