Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Stock Price Up 12%

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) shares rose 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Luk Fook Holdings (International) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; retailing optical products; wholesaling and retailing watches; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

