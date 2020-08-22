KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securiti boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.03.

LOW stock opened at $161.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

