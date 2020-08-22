RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Trading 2.1% Higher

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.84. 29,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 11,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.35 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

