RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.84. 29,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 11,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.35 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading 2.1% Higher
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading 2.1% Higher
Luvu Brands Trading Up 7.4%
Luvu Brands Trading Up 7.4%
Baring Emerging Europe Stock Price Up 0.6%
Baring Emerging Europe Stock Price Up 0.6%
Sanatana Resources Trading 10.5% Higher
Sanatana Resources Trading 10.5% Higher
ADES International Stock Price Up 1.6%
ADES International Stock Price Up 1.6%
iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Price Up 0.4%
iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Price Up 0.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report