Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Trading Up 7.4%

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Luvu Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:LUVU)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 116,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 486,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU)

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, a product line that consists of differently shaped cushions and props under the Liberator brand; sex furniture pieces, which are marketed under the Esse, Flip Stage, Equus Wave, and the Equus brands; and products based on shredded polyurethane foam under the Zeppelin brand.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Luvu Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luvu Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading 2.1% Higher
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading 2.1% Higher
Luvu Brands Trading Up 7.4%
Luvu Brands Trading Up 7.4%
Baring Emerging Europe Stock Price Up 0.6%
Baring Emerging Europe Stock Price Up 0.6%
Sanatana Resources Trading 10.5% Higher
Sanatana Resources Trading 10.5% Higher
ADES International Stock Price Up 1.6%
ADES International Stock Price Up 1.6%
iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Price Up 0.4%
iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Price Up 0.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report