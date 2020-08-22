Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Trading Up 7.4%

Luvu Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:LUVU)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 116,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 486,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU)

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, a product line that consists of differently shaped cushions and props under the Liberator brand; sex furniture pieces, which are marketed under the Esse, Flip Stage, Equus Wave, and the Equus brands; and products based on shredded polyurethane foam under the Zeppelin brand.

