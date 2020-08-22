Baring Emerging Europe (LON:BEE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Baring Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEE)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 674.98 ($8.82) and last traded at GBX 674 ($8.81). Approximately 12,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 8,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 670 ($8.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 668.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 664.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.25.

Baring Emerging Europe Company Profile (LON:BEE)

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

