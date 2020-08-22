Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Trading 10.5% Higher

Sanatana Resources Inc (CVE:STA) shares traded up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 40,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 43,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Jackfish gold property covering an area of 3,769 hectares located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sanatana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanatana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.