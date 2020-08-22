ADES International (LON:ADES) Stock Price Up 1.6%

ADES International Holding PLC (LON:ADES) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12). 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 14,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.10 ($0.12).

The stock has a market cap of $3.80 million and a P/E ratio of 13.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ADES International Company Profile (LON:ADES)

ADES International Holding Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides oil and gas drilling and production services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Egypt. The company offers offshore and onshore contract drilling services, including drilling and work over services. It also provides accommodation, catering, and other barge based support services; project services, such as outsourcing various operating projects for clients comprising maintenance and repair services; and production services.

