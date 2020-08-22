iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $35.98. Approximately 17,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 87,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.