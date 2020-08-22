iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.39 and last traded at $48.50. 13,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

