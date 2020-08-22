iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) Trading Up 1.5%

iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) were up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.86. Approximately 13,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 45,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Property ETF stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

